Oxfam Donates Medical Items To Sagnarigu Health Team

Sagnarigu (N/R), April 30, - Oxfam in Ghana, an international NGO, has presented medical items to the Sagnarigu Municipal Assembly to support the Municipal Health Management Team (MHMT) in its efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the area.

The items included 100 boxes of surgical gloves, 100 bottles of hand sanitisers and liquid soap and 250 nose masks.

Mr. Mohammed Mahamud, Governance Lead at Oxfam in Ghana, on behalf of the organisation, presented the items to Mrs. Mariam Iddrisu, Sagnarigu Municipal Chief Executive at Sagnarigu for onward handing over to the MHMT.

Mr. Mahamud said the presentation of the medical items to the Sagnarigu Municipal Assembly formed part of Oxfam in Ghana’s comprehensive intervention to support the fight against COVID-19 in the country.

He said, “This comprehensive intervention by Oxfam in Ghana, expected to cost approximately $600,000 (about GHc3.5million), has components such as Public Health Education, Distribution of Non-Food Items, Influencing and Advocacy, Building of Local Humanitarian Leadership, Strategic Support to the State and Distribution of ‘Safety Kit’ to Service Providers.”

The Sagnarigu Municipal is one of many Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) across the country in which Oxfam in Ghana works together with civil society organisations (CSOs) to improve domestic revenue mobilisation and efficient, effective and empowering social service provision to reduce vulnerability, poverty, and inequality.

NORSAAC, an NGO working in the Northern Region, is one of Oxfam in Ghana’s partners that have worked closely with the Sagnarigu Municipal Assembly to improve domestic revenue mobilisation, citizens’ engagement for accountability and effective social service delivery.

Mr Mahamud commended government for its efforts so far at tackling the disease entreating it to take on board the inputs of CSOs in its decision-making regarding the COVID-19 as well as work with them to ensure that the needs of the poor were adequately addressed to prevent the deepening of existing inequality because of the pandemic.

He also entreated the citizenry to cooperate with the government in its efforts to curb the spread of the virus by adhering to the safety measures, such as wearing of face masks, regular hand washing under running water, using sanitizers and keeping distance away from others in their social and economic interactions.

He emphasised that Through effective collaboration between the State and non-state actors, Oxfam is optimistic the fight against COVID-19 will soon be over and the country will return to the path of growth and development.”

Mrs. Iddrisu expressed appreciation to Oxfam in Ghana for the gesture saying the items had come at the right time when the Municipal Assembly had placed requests for such items for distribution to health facilities in the area.

She appealed to Oxfam in Ghana to consider women in its comprehensive intervention on COVID-19 to help protect them in their various activities to support their households.