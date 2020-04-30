Savana Signatures Delivers COVID-19 Information Through SHE+ Platform

Savana Signatures, a Non-Governmental Organisation based in Ghana has strengthened its Sexual Health Education Plus (SHE+) system to fight against the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The SHE+ helpline which was initially designed to provide the public with Reproductive Health information in English, as well as local Ghanaian languages, is now been used for COVID-19 services.

The Executive Director of Savana Signatures, Mr. Stephen Agbenyo said, the organization’s quest to fight the COVID-19 has necessitated them to strengthen the SHE+ helpline to include issues of COVID-19 in these challenging times.

He added that the SHE+ helpline provides the public with the opportunity to phone-in, seek real-time information related to COVID-19 as well as Reproductive Health related issues.

Mr. Agbenyo noted that the SHE+ Helpline breaks language barriers to deliver COVID-19 information in local languages, thus ensuring an inclusive effort in reducing the spread of the COVID-19.

He admonished the public to observe the precautionary measures and make good use of the SHE+ Helpline to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A SHE+ counselor spoken to indicated that the helpline educates callers on the symptoms of COVID-19, the precautionary measures to observe, and what to do when one experiences the symptoms.

The counsellor added that, the SHE+ call centre provides callers with counselling services on COVID-19 as the virus causes psychological trauma.

According to the counsellor, callers who per the information received are suspected of COVID-19 are referred to appropriate authorities and health centres for further testing.

The Counsellor disclosed that, the call centre has recently received more than 300 calls from the public seeking for SRHR and COVID-19 information.

She urged the public to observe the precautionary measures and call the SHE+ helpline should they need clarification, counselling and help related to COVID-19 as well as reproductive health issues.

Sensitisation Exercise

On Saturday, the SHE+ Champions, a team under Savana Signatures organized a sensitisation exercise for out of school young people on how to use the SHE+ platform to access information on Sexual Reproductive Health Services and counseling as well as information on COVID-19.

The young people were excited about the SHE+ platform and did not hesitate to try-out calling the SHE+ centre.

They were also introduced to other online platforms like the UNICEF Agoo Platform through which they could access the SHE+ centre for free on their MTN and the U-Report platform.

The SHE+ Champions encouraged young people to adhere to the Ghana Health Services protocols on staying safe and healthy on COVID-19.

SHE+ Call Centre Numbers:

0544717199

0502863699

0591908507