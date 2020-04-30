COVID-19: Cases Balloon To 2,074 with 403 New Cases By News Desk LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic Ghana has recorded 403 new covid-19 cases today Thursday, April 30. This has increased the total number of cases from 1,671 to 2,074, according to the Ghana Health Service covid-19 website. More soon... CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus in Ghana
Ghana has recorded 403 new covid-19 cases today Thursday, April 30.
This has increased the total number of cases from 1,671 to 2,074, according to the Ghana Health Service covid-19 website.
