May Day Message From PNC: ‘A Devastating Workers Day’

“May Day” is a day of celebrating all workers across the globe for their diverse and immense contributions to the development and growth of our economies. These workers continue to break their backs for the love of humanity and their nations.

“The best workers, like the happiest livers, look upon their work as a kind of game: the harder they play the more enjoyable it becomes”. Robert Baden-Powell

The 2020 May Day is of a devastating espionage and we are all alarmed by the invisible and ravaging pandemic depleting human lives and thwarting the various trajectories of economic growth.

The PNC is lost in bewilderment and perplexing circumstances as to whether to send words of encouragement or to sing dirges at this period of Solidarity with our working people - the builders of society.

That notwithstanding, we send tons of congratulations to all the workers of Ghana whose toil and sweat continue to build and sustain the nation. Particular mention must be made of the front line workers (Health, Security, Media, and Sanitation workers) for their enduring commitment and dedication to mother Ghana in the battle against COVID-19. Your courage to foil this ferocious Covid-19 at great risks to yourself without the requisite working aids and under horrible conditions is not only legendary but must be inscribed in GOLD.

We call on President Nana Akufo Addo to cut his rhetorical parroting of promises and provide the necessary tools and avail enough PPE’s for all health workers and institutions whether in the PRIVATE OR PUBLIC Healthcare sectors. Though 2020 is an election We further admonish Mr. President that our common enemy is the invisible virus and the containment of this deadly virus must not be turned into a political campaign.

As Tony Dung said, “The secret to success is good leadership, and good leadership is all about making the lives of your team members or workers better”.

We equally call on the president to swallow his pride by making good use of all existing health facilities and also complete all other related health facilities across the country started by his predecessors in order to further enhance the fight against Covid-19. This would cut down the cost to the ordinary Ghanaian as compared to building new facilities.

Further, to curb Covid-19, we urge President Akufo Addo to initiate the immediate construction of emergency temporary structures to isolate positive Covid-19 persons away from health centres to motivate persons with other ailments to regain their trust that our hospitals have not become avenues for the spread of Corona

We assure the workers of Ghana that we are ready and available in the political battlefield waiting for this common enemy to be defeated paving the way for us to win the 2020 elections to offer the needed leadership and direction because the workers of Ghana and the nation at large deserve better.

Long live Ghanaian Workers, Long live Ghana

Ayekoo!!! Ghana Adwumafo) !!! Ghanao amo!!!

Bernard Mornah

National Chairman