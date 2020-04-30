ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Ventilators Across Selected African Countries...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
30.04.2020 Headlines

A Female Presenter Killed In Accident At Atebubu

By Richard Obeng Bediako
A Female Presenter Killed In Accident At Atebubu
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic
Listen to article

A female radio presenter with Atebubu-based Star FM in the Bono East Region, Edna Aba Botchway has been killed in an accident.

Information available to this portal reveals that she was on a motorbike with another colleague when they were hit by a truck carrying pure water.

The late Edna Aba Botchway also served as an accountant at the radio station and was a popular voice on Starr FM.

A journalist at Starr FM, Kwabena Manu narrated the incident to First1News, “On Saturday she’d come to host her programme as she does always and had closed around 3 p.m. She told those around that she was buying food within the vicinity. Just about seven minutes after she left with another colleague on a motorbike, we heard the unfortunate news that she’s been crushed by a truck carrying pure water. Sadly she couldn’t survive, she gave up the ghost on arrival at the hospital.”

Atebubu have been thrown into a state of mourning following the death of the Presenter

Source: first1news.com

COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

COVID-19: We Can’t Open Schools If It’s Not Safe – Adutwum
8 minutes ago

Nana Akufo-Addo And The NPP Are The Enemy And Not The Virus—...
10 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line