A Female Presenter Killed In Accident At Atebubu

A female radio presenter with Atebubu-based Star FM in the Bono East Region, Edna Aba Botchway has been killed in an accident.

Information available to this portal reveals that she was on a motorbike with another colleague when they were hit by a truck carrying pure water.

The late Edna Aba Botchway also served as an accountant at the radio station and was a popular voice on Starr FM.

A journalist at Starr FM, Kwabena Manu narrated the incident to First1News, “On Saturday she’d come to host her programme as she does always and had closed around 3 p.m. She told those around that she was buying food within the vicinity. Just about seven minutes after she left with another colleague on a motorbike, we heard the unfortunate news that she’s been crushed by a truck carrying pure water. Sadly she couldn’t survive, she gave up the ghost on arrival at the hospital.”

Atebubu have been thrown into a state of mourning following the death of the Presenter

Source: first1news.com