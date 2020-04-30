Queen Enam Donates To Assembly Members In The Ketu North Municipal

Mama Agbetsivudo Queen Enam Wovenu, a traditional ruler and a staunch NPP Loyalist from Ketu North Constituency has donated assorted materials including Veronica Buckets and bowls, Nose Masks, Alcohol-Based Hand Sanitizers, toiletries, etc worth Nine Thousand Five Hundred Cedis(¢9500) to the Assembly members (both elected and appointees).

She also donated to NPP Polling Station Executives, Electoral Area Coordinators, Constituency Executives, and some other community members in the Municipality as part of her pragmatic measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the area.

The items were presented to the Electoral Area Coordinators and other Opinion Leaders for onward distribution to the beneficiaries.

At a meeting organized for its purpose on Saturday, 25th April 2020 at her palace, Agorvega in the Afife Traditional Council, she assured the electorates more of such selfless and benevolent gestures.

The Queen vowed to vigorously support the Constituency Executives, Electoral Area Coordinators as well as the Polling Station Executives on behalf of the NPP Presidential and Parliamentary Candidates for a massive one-touch Victory come December 2020.

Again, she seized the opportunity to sensitize the 16- member participants on the trending protocols and precautionary measures.

In return, the patriots were very grateful to Queen Enam for her unflinching care and respect for the grassroots and party structures.