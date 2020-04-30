ModernGhanalogo

30.04.2020 Health

Covid-19: UK Reports 765 New Deaths

By News Desk
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
The United Kingdom has reported some 765 new coronavirus related deaths.

The latest deaths have increased the death toll in the UK to 26,097.

The UK Department of Health and Social Care made this known in a tweet on Wednesday, April 29.

It says “As of 5pm on 28 April, of those tested positive for coronavirus across all settings, 26,097 have sadly died.”

“As of 9am 29 April, there have been 818,539 tests, with 52,429 tests on 28 April. “

“632,794 people have been tested of which 165,221 tested positive. “

---Daily Guide

