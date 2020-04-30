ADB Present Items To Some Institutions In Ajumako

Listen to article

The Managing Director for the Agricultural Development Bank Dr. John Kofi Mensah has said, the health of members of the public is Paramount to the Bank hence will do anything to ensure that.

Dr. Mensah made the statement in Ajumako when he led a team of staff of the bank to present items to some institutions in the fight against COVID 19.

According to him, it is the Banks’ modest contribution to ensure that residents in the district do not contract the coronavirus disease.

He entreated Ghanaian to abide by the safety protocols which are washing of hands with soap under running water regularly, social distancing methods, avoiding handshake, social gathering, and others to help them avoid contracting the COVID 19.”

Inspecting the Isolation center in the Ajumako Government Hospital, Dr. John Kofi Mensah assured the district of the Bank's commitment to supporting them work efficiently.

He maintained that patronizing made in Ghanaians goods is the only way if ensuring Ghana's prosperity thus, called on Ghanaians to invest the same to achieve that vision especially, in this time of Coronavirus.

The District Chief Executive for Ajumako Enyan Essiam, Hon. Ransford Kwesi Nyarko expressed gratitude to the Bank for the donation and called on other institutions to do same.

“I will advise people in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District to stay safe and avoid contracting the coronavirus, "he stressed.

He called on Market women to observe social distancing when they go to trade in order to avoid contracting the diseases.”

The Administrator of the Ajumako Government Hospital Mr. Abdalla Shadow thanked the Management of the Bank and ask for more support.

Some of the items donated were 50 Veronica buckets, over 500 hand sanitizers, tissues, Liquid Soaps, Soaps, rubber buckets, and others.

The beneficiary institutions included the Ajumako Police command, Ghana Education Service, Ghana Health Service among others.