COVID-19: ECG Releases Electricity Relief Directives

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is reminding its prepaid customers to either swipe or insert their cards into their meters before visiting vending points or ECG offices to purchase credit.

ECG in a statement said the directive is to enable it “gather accurate consumption data to ensure a smooth implementation of the Government of Ghana (GoG) COVID-19 Electricity Relief.”

The Energy Relief Package was announced by President Akufo-Addo as part of the interventions introduced by the government to alleviate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on people and businesses.

The Electricity Company subsequently said Ghanaians will begin to enjoy the reduction in their electricity tariffs by the end of April.

It further reminded its customers/stakeholders of how the relief policy will be implemented.

Lifeline customers shall have 100 percent relief of their consumption for the months of April, May, and June 2020.

All other customers shall receive 50 percent of their March 2020 consumption for the months of April, May, and June 2020.

April benefits will be realised in May, May benefits in June, and June benefits in July.

It further advised customers to contact its District offices or call centres to resolve any challenges with regards to GoG COVID-19 electricity relief.

Find below the full release from ECG

