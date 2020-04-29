Zebilla NPP Women Wing Wishes Muslims Successful Ramandan

Listen to article

As-salamalaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatu (May the peace, mercy and blessings of Allah be with you).

The month of Ramadan is a significant journey of spiritual re-birth and intense reflection.

Muslims in Zebilla Constituency and around the world personifies great values of compassion, respect, kindness and co-existence. Values that we hold dear as a people.

As you begin the month of Ramadan. let us reaffirm our devotion to these values that are the very foundations of Bawku West.

Let our diversity be our inspiration as we continue to forge a stronger, inclusive and cohesive working environment for all in our quest to fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

On behalf of the Women wing of Zebilla Constituency and myself, I wish you all happy Ramadan.

Signed!

Madam Osman Fatima

Women Organizer

Zebilla Constituency