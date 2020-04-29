GNASSM Extols Corporate Image In COVID-19 Donations

Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners (GNASSM) enhances its corporate image by responding positively to the clarion call for donations from COVID-19 Trust Fund to support the fight against coronavirus pandemic in Ghana.

GNASSM in the true spirit of corporate social responsibility donated an amount of One Hundred & Sixteen Thousand, Six Hundred & Ninety-one Ghana Cedis (GHS 116, 691.00) altogether, to complement the efforts of government combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

To itemize the donations, GNASSM presented a dummy cheque of Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS 50,000) to the COVID-19 Trust Fund, and alongside the dummy cheque, food items worth Nine Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS 9,000) were presented to the Osu Children's Home, whilst six (6) selected Media Groups on COVID-19 frontline were also presented with Medical PPEs worth Nine Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS 9,000) to support balanced-educative reportage endeavours.

The Food items to the Osu Children's Home includes:

1. Rice - - Fifty (50) bags

2. Sardines - - - Ten (10) boxes

3. Frytol Oil - - - Ten (10) boxes

4. Bottled Water - - - Fifty (50) packs

The PPEs to the Selected Media includes:

1. Face Masks - Ten (10) boxes

2. Sanitation Wipes - Sixty (60) pieces

3. Tissue Rolls - Thirty (30) bundles

4. Liquid Soap - Fifty (50) boxes

5. Hand Sanitizers - - Fifty (50) packs

The Six (6) selected Media Groups are:

1. Ghana Television (GTV) 2. OMNI Media

3. Multimedia Group 4. Media General

5. Despite Media Group 6. EIB Network

On GNASSM Regional Basis:

The Dunkwa District of GNASSM donated Medical PPEs worth Forty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS 40,000) to the Dunkwa Government Hospital, whilst the Ashanti Chapter of GNASSM also donated Food items and Toiletries worth Six Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS 6,000) to the Central Destitute Infirmary at Ashanti Bekwai.

On the side-lines, a media consultant Kweku Temeng, also donated Ten (10) branded ‘Gold Miners’ face masks to the GNASSM members presenting the COVID-19 donations, namely:

1. Collins Osei Kusi (President) 6. Victoria Adobea Guerrieri (Women in Mining)

2. Godwin Amarh (Gen. Secretary) 7. Gloria Adomako (Admn/Sec.)

3. Alhaji Baba Ahmed (Nat. Organizer) 8. Emmanuel Dzeble (Admn/Head)

4. Frank Osei aka. Denero (ETMT/Ashanti Chair) 9. Michael Adu Gyamfi (Ash/Sec.)

5. Sampson Wiredu aka. TLG (Nat Head of Finance) 10. Nii Adjetey-Kofi Mensah (Sec’iat)

(Source: Nii Adjetey-Kofi Mensah; GNASSM Secretariat: Monday, July 27, 2020)