Covid-19: Lockdown Best To Control Spread – BPS To Gov’t

The Technical lead on Health and Aviation at the Bureau of Public Safety Dr Akaribo Yakubu says lockdown is the most effective way of curbing the spread of the deadly COVID-19.

According to him, the measure is deemed most effective because there is proven record of its efficiency in China and other places since the pandemic took over the world.

“Lockdown is the ideal measure to stop infections and that has proven to work. If we are able to stop the movement of people that is the best way to stop the spread,” Dr Yakubu told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Wednesday.

It comes as Ghana’s COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Currently, the case count stands at 1,671 from 1,550.

Addressing a Press Conference Tuesday, GHS Director Dr Patrick Aboagye stated that 1,461 of the victims are doing well with no symptoms and are currently responding to treatment. He added six are moderate to critically ill.

Over 188 people have now recovered from the killer bug with deaths at 16.

Meanwhile, ten food vendors and three taxi drivers who operate at the Achimota government hospital have tested positive for COVID-19, Starrfm.com.gh has gathered.

The cases were confirmed after the hospital decided to conduct mass testing for individuals who do business within the hospital community.

---Starrfm.com.gh