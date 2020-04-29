President Akufo-Addo Should Re-introduce Lockdown If…---Virologist Advises

A senior research fellow at the Kumasi Center for Collaborative Research Dr. Michael Owusu has vehemently suggested to the President Nana Akuffo-Addo to consider re-introducing the revered lockdown if the wearing of the face mask and observance of other protocols are not adhered to accordingly.

The outspoken researcher who has been forthright in communicating to the public through the media during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic expressed his utmost disapproval towards the wearing of the face mask warning that he would not hesitate to suggest to the President to lockdown the country once again since it was the surest way to curtail the continuous widespread of the disease.

Dr.Michael Owusu who made the observation on OTECFM's NYANSAPO morning show program on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, during an exclusive interview posited that the situation could be turned around since Ghana's COVID-19 case was not out of control compared to other COVID-19 ravaged countries.

Dr. Michael Owusu who doubles as a lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology intimated that Ghana's COVID-19 case was getting scary due to the latest case hitting over 1,671 with 16 deaths but insisted that observance of the protocols would go a long way to decrease the cases adding that most of the countries that have had longer lockdown periods were largely due to increased cases.

He added, “from my own observation, the wearing of the face mask and observation of other protocols are very low among the public, and due to that I think going back to lockdown must not be downplayed. I would entreat the general public to strictly adhere to all the protocols else the lockdown remains our last bet as far as the prevention of the disease was concerned.

Our case is better compared to Burkina Faso who has recorded fewer cases of about 400 but the death toll is around forty, nonetheless, we have the chance to reduce the death tolls as a country. But if most Ghanaians remain adamant and refuse to adhere to the protocols”.

---Otecfmghana.com/ Asante-Yeboah Benedict