Ghana COVID-19 Tracker App Now Ready For iPhone Users

The GH COVID-19 Tracker app is now available for iOS users on the App Store .

The app developed by iQuent Technologies LLC was launched by the Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia on April 13, 2020, but it was not readily available for download on the two major app stores; the Google Playstore and the Apple App Store.

However, the Android application package (APK) was available for free download on android devices at www.ghcovid19.com and reportedly racked-up 16,000 downloads in less than 24 hours.

A message on that website also advises users who downloaded an earlier version of the app to uninstall the app and install a new version.

The Minister of Communications, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful in a Facebook post on April 22 said the app had been approved for download on both the App Store and Playstore.

However, Graphic Online checks on the Playstore revealed that the app is not yet on the Google platform.

What is the GH COVID-19 Tracker app?

The COVID-19 Tracker App, through the common platform of mobile networks, is able to trace contacts of persons infected by the virus, show where they have been in recent time, through various telephone-related data, and link such people to health professionals for urgent action to be taken.

The app, through same telephone-related data, is also able to report contacts which are, or have recently been to COVID-19 hit countries, as well as track whether individuals required to self-quarantine, are indeed doing so.

