Otabil Says There's Nothing Wrong With Women Wearing Trousers Designed For Women

The Founder and General Oversser of International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) Pastor Mensa Otabil has said there is nothing absolutely wrong with women wearing trousers designed for women.

The debate on whether or not women can wear trousers has been an age-old one among Christians of different denominations.

Those who argue against women wearing trousers make reference to Deuteronomy 22:5, which states: ‘A woman must not wear men's clothing, nor a man wear women's clothing, for the Lord your God detests anyone who does this’.

Positing his opinion on the subject on Time with Pastor Mensa Otabil in a live Facebook discussion, the founder of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) said: “What is trousers? I don’t know what the concern is but the concern will be men wearing women’s dress and women wearing men’s clothing which was an Old Testament command about transgenderism – that is – a man presenting himself as a woman and a woman presenting herself as a man and there are people like that”.

“There are men who present themselves as women, they have mannerisms of women and vice-versa; that’s what the passage is about because clothing changes over culture. In the days of Jesus, men did not wear trousers, they wore something close to maxi-skirts but these days, maxi-skirts are for women. So, culture changes and there are pants that are designed for women and it’s women’s clothing. When a woman wears those pants, they are not misrepresenting themselves as men which is what the passage in Deuteronomy is addressing.”

