Kill Me If You Have Powers; I Dare You – Ken Agyapong Mocks Obinim

Loudmouth politician Kennedy Ohene Agyapong is daring Bishop Daniel Obinim, founder and leader of International God's Way Church, to strike him dead if he truly has any spiritual powers.

He said Obinim, who claims to be an angel and has been to heaven several times, has been parading himself as someone with powers to do miracles but insisted they are all fake.

He said he had been exposing what he called Obinim's 'evil works' and 'scams', and threw a challenge to him to kill him (Kennedy) spiritually if he (Obinim) is that powerful.

Mr. Agyapong, who represents the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Assin Central Constituency in the Central Region, has dedicated himself to lead a crusade against fake pastors. He threw the challenge on his NET2 Television, saying, “I dare you; if you are spiritually powerful as you claim, then face me.”

Stabbing Pictures

Obviously making mockery of Obinim, the lawmaker said rumours have it that Obinim is so powerful that he once stabbed the picture of someone to end that person's life.

“Someone told me that Bishop Obinim once killed that person's cousin by just using a knife to stab the victim's picture. That victim reportedly died one week after Bishop Obinim had allegedly stabbed him,” he said.

Mr. Agyapong, who claimed he did not believe that incident, said Obinim is noted for spreading fear among his church members to make him look like he is that powerful, but added that he has no spiritual powers and was playing on the ignorance of the people to amass wealth.

“If indeed Obinim is spiritually powerful as he claims, then I am challenging him to use his so-called spiritual powers to strike me (Kennedy Agyapong) dead so that the whole world will believe that he is powerful,” he challenged him, adding “Obinim is not powerful. If he is, then why can't he strike me dead with his so-called supernatural powers?”

Thick Skin

Mr. Agyapong said Obinim has a group of young men who usually visit social media platforms to insult people that attack their master (Obinim). “I am ready for the insults and attacks from Obinim's young pastors. For their information, I have a thick skin and no amount of insults and verbal attacks will shut me down,” he added.

Bleaching

The Assin Central MP claimed to have previous pictures of Obinim and his wife, Florence Obinim, who were then looking dark in complexion, but had taken skin injection to look fair, saying “I have your pictures; both of you were looking dark in complexion, and you were injected to look fair. If you like just open your mouth again and I will release those pictures to shame you.”

Sabbatical

“I am going off air for a while, but this doesn't mean I have exhausted the information I have about Obinim. If his wife, Florence Obinim, who got me infuriated, opens her mouth again, then I will return with more revelations about this bogus pastor,” Mr. Agyapong declared.

He said people from all over the country, especially those that have been duped or used and dumped by Obinim in the past, have been sending pieces of hardcore evidence about Obinim's 'evil' deeds.

According to him, he has been hoarding the evidence and at the appropriate time, he will release them to the public, stressing that it was never his intention to attack Obinim, but “I was provoked by his wife.”

---Daily Guide