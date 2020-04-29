Fake Canadian Soldier Nabbed

Listen to article

The Military Police have arrested a 41-year-old man, Bernard Ayeh of Adjiringanor, for parading himself as a Canadian Army Officer.

The suspect was picked up around the Adenta Barrier area donning a camouflage uniform while driving a Mazda saloon car with registration number GR 1406-20, according to a statement from the Public Relations Directorate of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Bernard had earlier been sighted by a senior military officer at Peduase but sped off upon sighting the military vehicle thereby raising suspicion.

The Military Police were notified as the senior officer and his aides pursued the suspected until catching up with him at the Adenta Barrier.

Upon his arrest, the suspect was found to have in his possession two different types of pistols, a Walther PPS pistol with serial number AK5810 with 15 rounds and a Springfield Armory XD-9 pistol with serial number XD883001.

He also had two pistol holsters, two handcuffs with keys, a jack knife, a baton, two fake Canadian Army Identity Cards bearing the name of Lt. Col Bernard Ayeh, three mobile phones and amount of GH¢13, 470.40.

Upon interrogation, he said, he was not a Canadian Army Officer but once worked as a contractor with the Canadian Army. He said he bought one of the pistols from an official of the Police Headquarters and the other an acquisition from his late uncle.

Checks showed that he was a suspect in a case in which an Army officer was impersonated and other matters.

The Military Police has processed him for referral to the Police Headquarters for investigation and prosecution.

---Daily Guide