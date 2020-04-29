Upper East: Eat Well, Have Sufficient Rest And Stay Hydrated To Boost Immune System

The Upper Regional Director of Health Services, Dr. Winfred Ofosu has stressed the need to eat well, have sufficient rest, regularly and frequently drink enough water to stay hydrated and have a regular dose of exercise to build a robust immune system in order to fight the effects of the Coronavirus disease, saying the speed of one recovering from COVID 19 will largely depend on one’s level natural immunity.

He has also discouraged the patronage of the immune booster in the form of pills as substitute nutritious diet and regular physical activities.

Dr. Ofosu made this known on Youth and COVID 19 show jointly hosted by 13-year-old Amoh Nana Adwoa Kente and 14-year-old Fuseini Hamshawu on GBC URA Radio over the weekend.

He disclosed that there is evidence that the virus is secreted in the fecal matter and that flushing the water closet after use can create an aerosol that can likely store the virus in the space for some time.

He, therefore, advised not to use the washroom immediately after someone else uses it and to flush the toilet while the lid is closed to prevent aerosol from being created. Responding to a question on how the patients with COVID 19 are said to have recovered even though there is no known vaccine, he explained that the management protocol involves treating the Symptoms presented by each patient while monitoring the viral load and that will determine whether a patient has recovered.

He hinted that there is evidence that even when a patient recovers, the recovered person can still pass out the virus for up to about five weeks, hence the need to observe the health protocol including Social or physical distance, staying at home, or wearing of nose mask when going out.

Explaining why there are less death and fewer patients on ventilators in the African continent, Dr. Ofosu explained that the area with much COVID 19 cases with less death corresponds with areas where Malaria is endemic adding that some school of taught have it that has it that Africans have some level of protection due to malarial infection.

He encouraged persons with symptoms similar to COVID 19 to Call the regional hotline 059-645-02-15 or alternatively reach the national hotline 112 and the call will be redirected to the regional response team adding this will check infesting others as one move to the health facility.