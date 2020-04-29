Fighting Hunger; First Food Bank In Ghana Established In Ellembelle.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle Constituency in Western Region Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, has established a Food Bank to feed under priviledged and poor families.

The Bank, first of its kind, would receive food donations from well to do families and supply them to needy families within the constituency.

The private initiative, has caused the lawmaker about fifty thousand Ghana cedis (50,000) to execute.

As part of activities to officially launch the operations of the bank, Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah, supported over 1,000 needy people with some assorted food items.

Some of the items included; bags of rice, frytol oil, tin tomatoes, canned fish, soft drinks, provisions among others.

The MP paid attention to the needy, elderly, and children living at Ampain, the Refugee camp based in his constituency.

The much-talked about Food Bank was launched on Friday to provide food on daily basis to low-income families, senior citizens, sick people, and victims of disaster or pandemics when they occur.

The generous MP has also provided a mobile van that will be used to distribute food items at doorsteps of the beneficiaries.

Speaking at the commissioning of the multipurpose Food Bank over the weekend, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah explained that the Bank will be managed by an eleven-member committee, a non-partisan body made up of clergymen, traditional rulers, Ellembelle District Assembly and the Muslim Community.

The committee, is being chaired by Nana Nyameke Fofole II, Chief of Ampain, the other members are; Pastor Eric Foli, Rev. Father Castro Adiaba, Rev. Ernest Owusu Tawiah, Mrs. Faustina Mensah, Chief Imam of Kangbumli, Mustapha Buah, Mr. Lord Cudjoe, Mr. Lord Ackah, Obahemaa Sarah, Queen Mother of A.B Bokazo, Rev. Alex Donkor and a representative of Ellembelle District Health Directorate.

Explaining the rationale behind the establishment of the Food Bank, Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah said he had the vision when he was a student in United States of America, adding that when he promised to establish a similar one in Ellembelle District during the 2016 electioneering campaign, many people thought food was not like bank that people could keep their money there to sustain its operations for profitability.

"...I was explaining the concept of the Food Bank to somebody yesterday and I said, do you know how banks came about, banks are just opened places, the only reason why they are very important places is that, I drop my money there, you drop your money there so that who wants money can now go there and take some of our money, when they say banks have collapsed, do you know why because that money is finished and I said the concept of the Food Bank is similar, and that is why everybody in Ellembelle must believe so much that if they drop something there, today, that something is good for them tomorrow when the need arises, they can go there and pick something", he stated.

He said the establishment of the Food Bank was to energise the community to offer assistance to the Bank so that operators can receive donations to support the less privileged.

"...The goal here is to basically energise the community and create the community spirit of given. What we have done today is to create an avenue for people who can give on daily basis to drop food, this is more of a dropping point.

He bemoned how more than 1.5 million people in Ghana according Ghana Statistical Service report in 2016, go to bed with empty stomach everyday without food.

Adding, that the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic has even worsened the plight of people, putting them in difficult situations.

But, he expressed optimism that with the coming into being of the Food Bank, his constituents would have some food to eat to survive in these hard times.

"We know that already the numbers are that we have more than 1.5 million people that go to bed without food everyday and the situation has even been made worse by the pandemic (Coronavirus) and the difficulties we face, and I think this is the time we as a people and the community, to show love by sharing. I think the indication clearly is that on daily basis, one-third of the food that we have, go waste, how do we ensure that we share it and I think that the Food Bank will do exactly that".

He emphasized that the Food Bank was not for him alone, but for the good people of Ellembelle and those outside Ellembelle District.

Explaining the mode of appointment of members of the committee presiding over management of the Food Bank, he said they did not select members of the management committee on basis of race, colour, status, partisanship and religion.

"This Food Bank is not for Armah Kofi-Buah. Somebody asked me Hon. so when we come to the Food Bank, will there be food and I said as far as we all put food there, we will all use it to support ourselves especially the needy.

This committee you see here, this is going to be a non-partisan, a non-profit place where we all agree is for everybody irrespective of age, creed, colour, religion and status".

The NDC Lawmaker therefore charged the eleven-member committee to work hard to sustain the programme to avoid subjecting the beautiful initiative to unguarded embarrassment.

He said he has been encouraged by the faith-based organizations, the muslim community and the chiefs in the area for embracing the project.

"The good news is that the main target are the elderly and the children especially and we know a lot of people may not be able to come specifically to the Food Bank, that is why we have a Food Mobile Van that will basically visit the people in the communities and basically drop food. I believe as we go forward the management will put structures in place so that the programme will be sustained".

The MP used the opportunity to appeal to other companies and benevolent organizations to donate food items to support the kind gesture.

He is optimistic that one day other districts in the Western Region and for that matter Ghana would emulate it.

On his part, the Axim Area Head of The Church of Pentecost, Apostle Philip Osei Korsah who summarized his remarks from the book of Genesis 45: 4-9, thanked the Ellembelle MP, Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah for establishment of the Food Bank whilst emphasizing that it was going to help the less privileged in the wake of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

He said the deadly coronavirus pandemic does not know NPP members and NDC members, adding that the virus could infect anybody at all.

Apostle Osei Korsah called on the good people of the area to accept, embrace and support the initiative and pray always for it to be sustained.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ellembelle, who is also the 2020 Parliamentary Candidate for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwasi Bonzoh lauded the initiative mooted by the MP.

He donated one thousand Ghana cedis (GHC1,000) as his personal contribution to sustain the programme.

Mr. Kwasi Bonzoh promised to add nine more Food Banks to the existing one when voted into power as the Member of Parliament for the area and appealed to other donors to donate generously to the newly established Ellembelle Food Bank.

Some individuals and companies who graced the occasion donated physical cash, cheques and food items to the Bank for sustainable management of the relief center.

Residents in the Ellembelle Constituency have meanwhile been shouring heaps of praises on the three times legislator for constantly setting the pace in development of the area, Western Region and Ghana.

Armah Kofi Buah was the first to establish a mobile clinic in Ghana, which was primarily to support health service delivery in his constituency.

Again, he was the first to establish an elderly care center in his constituency to cater for the aged, and currently the first person to have established the Food Bank.