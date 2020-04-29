‘An Economy That Can’t Keep Lights On Can’t Afford A Ventilator’ — Oppong Nkrumah Mocks Mahama

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has reacted to former President John Dramani Mahama and other critics who are of the view that the Ghanaian economy is in tatters in just a month of COVID-19.

The former President and flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama during a recent digital interaction said the much-hyped economy by the governing New Patriotic Party has failed the test of time as it is currently in shambles.

“Unfortunately, this government has used a lot of propaganda saying the economy has been the best that we have ever had since independence. Unfortunately, just one month of coronavirus the economy is in ICU. If we didn't run to the IMF for the one billion rapid credit facility, it is possible that in the next month probably salaries would not have been paid and so our economy is on ventilators, and it needs thinking to rescue it from the ICU,” Mahama said.

But the Information Minister at a press briefing on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, insisted that the current economy is resilient compared to the one they inherited from the previous government.

“An economy that can’t keep the lights on will not be able to afford a ventilator let alone to keep it functioning to save lives. We have come far as a country on a more serious note, building a strong economic base to fund all that we are doing,” he responded.

---citinewsroom