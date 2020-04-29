UE/R: Straw Basket Weavers Received PPE, Education On Social Distancing

Straw Basket weavers in the Upper East Region have been given education on the need for social distancing and personal protective Equipment to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

As a result, they are no longer weaving together in groups at the weaving centers.

Paku Enterprise (PE) Ghana in collaboration with the African Market Baskets (AMB) of the Overseas Connection of United States of America (USA), are among the major partners that are complementing government’s efforts at sensitizing the Straw Basket weavers in the region to help curb the spread of Coronavirus(COVID-19).

The two organizations as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility provided Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to more than the ten (10) Straw basket weaver groups valued more than GHS 10,000.

The beneficiaries are from Zorbisi, Bolga-Sherigu, Zaare, Sumbrungu, Sokabisi, Yorogo, Zorko, Nyariga, Yikene and Bolgatang, the regional capital. All the groups received 110 Veronica buckets, alcohol-based hand sanitizers and handwashing soaps.

Speaking at the separate functions, the Coordinator of Social Interventions of the two organizations, Ms Eleanor Anabire, explained that the items, which formed part of her Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) was to enable the groups wash their hands with soap under running water and apply the hand sanitizers regularly to help prevent them from contracting the COVID-19 virus.

The Coordinator who educated the groups to observe all the COVID -19 protocols and the President’s directives of social distancing, public gathering and personal hygiene, entreated the groups to be the ambassadors of the COVID -19 education in their respective communities.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Paku Enterprise Ghana, Mr Paul Akurugu , explained that although the COVID-19 pandemic had affected everybody in one way or the other, the basket weaver groups who are mostly women are among the most vulnerable groups that require immense support to keep them safe from contracting the virus.

He explained that Paku Enterprise is an indigenous firm based in Region that is primarily into production and export of authentic Bolga baskets and other handicraft products.

He stated that the two partners have been working with the basket weaver groups in the region for many years and have been supporting the groups in diverse ways.

He mentioned that annually the two organization as part of their CSR, collaborate with the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to register and renew the NHIS subscriptions of all members of the weaver groups, including their children.

He also disclosed that both organizations annually donate educational materials such as reading and text books, pens, pencils, mathematics set, and computers among other to pupils of basic schools within the basket producing communities on an annual basis.

Mrs. Akolpoka Abugre, one of the leaders of the Basket Weaver groups thanked the two organizations for the support and assured them that they would be ambassadors of the COVID-19 education in their respective communities.