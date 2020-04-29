National Chief Imam Donates GH¢130,000 To COVID-19 Fund

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, led a coalition of Muslim groups to the Jubilee House on Tuesday, donated Ghc130,000 to the national Covid-19 Trust Fund.

The presentation was witnessed by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.

The Spokesperson for the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyao Shuaib, said the amount presented was the total donation made by various groups within the Islamic Community.

Sheikh Aremeyao explained that following the setting up of the COVID-19 NationalTrust Fund by the President to raise funds towards alleviating the devastating effects of the Coronavirus pandemic, the National Chief Imam also set up a committee made up of representatives of all Islamic sects to mobilise contributions for a collective Muslim donation to the Trust Fund.

"This shows the unified approach, which was adopted by the National Chief Imam in raising this money," Sheikh Aremeyao said.

Sheikh Aremeyao added that the presentation showed the Muslim Community's quest to contribute to government's humanitarian response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Trust Fund, a member of the COVID-19 National Trust Fund Board of Trustees, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, commended the Muslim Community for the donation.

"On behalf of the Trustees of the National COVID-19 Trust Fund, I will like to say a very big thank you to the Ghana Muslim Community for this," said Mr. Sarpong.

"I believe this goes to tell us how much the Muslim community is concerned about humanity.

"This is a great humanitarian gesture and we wish to thank them so much. I believe that from the good hearts that this donation is coming from, during this time of their fasting and prayer, we believe at the end of these prayers, this horrible pandemic would have subsided."

He appealed to them to always remember Ghana in their prayers during their fasting period and prayed for God to replenish the resources of the benefactors.

A member of the Board or Trustee of the COVID-19, Dr. Abdul Samed Tanko, and the Administrator of the Fund, Dr. Collins Asare were also present.

The National Chief Imam was accompanied by representatives of various Islamic sects and groups namely: Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, Ahlusunnah Wal Jamaa, Shiat, Tijaaniya, Ghana Muslim Mission, Council of Zongo Chiefs as well as the Coalition of Moslem Organisations (COMOG).

---GNA