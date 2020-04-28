COVID-19: Bortianor Polyclinic Receives Items To Combat Disease

The Bortianor Polyclinic in Accra has received items from The Word In Action Church to support their fight against Covid 19 and also enhance their service delivery.

The Polyclinic received two large sizes Veronica buckets with metal stands, liquid soap, tissues, two dustbins, two buckets, four gallons of sanitizers, and 200 locally manufactured nose masks.

At a short presentation ceremony in the premises of the Polyclinic, Pastor Theodore Mawuli Viwotor, Head of the Accra Mission of the Church, said the wellbeing of the staff and patients is of paramount interest to the church, thus the decision to donate the items to help fight the Coronavirus disease.

He indicated the Church’s commitment to a healthy people serving a living God, disclosing that, “our headquarters in the US, which funded the donation, is considering means by which it could continually partner the Polyclinic in ensuring quality healthcare delivery beyond the pandemic.”

Pastor Viwotor encouraged the staff of the clinic not to relent in their efforts to ensure the community members are in good health to contribute their quota to national development.

For her part, Dr. Philomena Bonsu, Head of the Bortianor Polyclinic, expressed the facility’s appreciation to the church, noting that the items would, in no small way, complement the staff of the polyclinic’s efforts in quality healthcare delivery.

“We are grateful to the Church for these items that would, in no small way, help us deliver on our mandate as health care providers.”

She appealed to corporate bodies, NGOs, and individuals to emulate the gesture of The Word in Action Church to ease their work.