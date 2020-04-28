COVID-19: Death Toll Rises To 16 By News Desk LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic The number of persons who have died of the novel Coronavirus in Ghana has hit 16. This follows the confirmation of five new deaths, according to the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Patrick Aboagye. COVID-19 cases in Ghana have also increased to 1,671 while the number of recovered persons currently stands at 188. “Ghana currently has 1,671 cases confirmed as at this morning. Out of this, 568 came from general surveillance – those who fell ill, approached the hospital and were tested,” Mr. Aboagye said. Count of Cases per Region(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)Greater Accra Region – 1,433Ashanti Region – 84Eastern Region – 57Upper East Region – 18Oti Region – 17Central Region – 17Northern Region – 13Volta Region – 11Western Region – 9Upper West Region – 8North East Region – 2Western North Region – 1Savannah Region – 0Bono Region – 0Ahafo Region – 0Bono East Region – 0—citinewsroom CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus in Ghana
