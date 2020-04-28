COVID-19: Death Toll Rises To 16

The number of persons who have died of the novel Coronavirus in Ghana has hit 16.

This follows the confirmation of five new deaths, according to the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Patrick Aboagye.

COVID-19 cases in Ghana have also increased to 1,671 while the number of recovered persons currently stands at 188.

“Ghana currently has 1,671 cases confirmed as at this morning. Out of this, 568 came from general surveillance – those who fell ill, approached the hospital and were tested,” Mr. Aboagye said.

Count of Cases per Region

(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)

Greater Accra Region – 1,433

Ashanti Region – 84

Eastern Region – 57

Upper East Region – 18

Oti Region – 17

Central Region – 17

Northern Region – 13

Volta Region – 11

Western Region – 9

Upper West Region – 8

North East Region – 2

Western North Region – 1

Savannah Region – 0

Bono Region – 0

Ahafo Region – 0

Bono East Region – 0

—citinewsroom