COVID-19: Cases Hit 1,671

Ghana's COVID-19 cases have rise to 1,671.

The number of recovered persons has also gone up to 188.

This was disclosed by the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Patrick Aboagye at a press briefing on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

The development means that 121 new cases have been confirmed.

“Ghana currently has 1,671 cases confirmed as at this morning. Out of this 568 has come from general surveillance which those who fall ill and approached the hospital and were tested. 105 still remains part of the earlier quarantined in Tamale and those we have from the enhanced tracing that’s the group that we actually went out to look for, we found a 1,113 bringing our total to 1,671. Currently, about 1,461 are well or no symptoms and are responding very well to treatment. We have about six who are moderate to critically ill, two (2) at UGMC, three (3) in Ga East, and one (1) in Korle-bu as we speak today all the other part of the country we do not have any other critical cases. For recoveries, we have recovered about 188 all these people have recovered and we are waiting on more for the second test to be discharged,” the Director-General of GHS said.

— citinewsroom