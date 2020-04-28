Massive Disinfection At Kotoka Int. Airport, And 3 Others By Zoomlion Ghana Ltd

Listen to article

Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL), through its Vector Control Unit, is not relenting in its efforts to support the central government’s battle against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In view of that, the company has fumigated and disinfected the country’s premier airport, Accra Kotoka International Airport, and three others in Kumasi, Takoradi and Tamale.

Briefing the media at the KIA, Head of the Zoomlion Disinfection Team, Reverend Kwame Addae, disclosed that the exercise was simultaneously done in all the four airports in the country.

He noted that it was aimed at keeping the airports healthy and also to prevent the spread of the virus.

In the case of KIA, Rev Addae said the whole airport environs including the Project Site and its clinic were disinfected.

He went on to add that facilities disinfected at the Accra Kotoka International Airport included the tarmac, parking lot, arrival hall, passenger terminals 1, 2, 3, VVIP terminal, offices, lounges, etc.

According to him, in addition to the team of sprayers used in the exercise, his outfit also used cannon atomizers to spray open spaces of the airport.

Minister of Aviation, Joseph Kofi Adda, who was at the KIA to monitor the exercise, expressed the government’s appreciation to Zoomlion and its partners for their continuous selfless support in the country’s fight against COVID-19.

He said the exercise was targeted at making sure that all the airports in the country were safe for use.

However, the minister disclosed that domestic flights would be allowed to operate from May 1, 2020.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, Zoomlion as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR), has disinfected a number of tertiary institutions across the country, state agencies, churches among others. Significantly, this initiative was on-going.

This initiative by the waste management giant is aimed at supporting the government’s efforts in containing this global pandemic which has spread to almost every country crashing economies and breaking health-care systems, leaving in its wake a huge death toll.