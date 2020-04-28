Your Timely PPE's Saved Us From COVID-19—Professionals Thank Mahama

The Northern Region chapter of professionals made up of Doctors, Teachers, Nurses, Accountants, Bankers among others have today issued a statement commending the efforts of the former President John Mahama for his outstanding support to various regions and health facilities in this season of COVID-19.

This gratitude comes right after another set of PPE's and food items were delivered to the acting North East regional hospital, the hometown of the vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The statement signed by the Northern regional president of the group, Dr. Yakubu Alhassan reveals that so far major hospitals within the 5 northern regions have been fully supported with PPEs from the flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama and outlines conditions to which the former President must be commended as he further urges all Ghanaians to abide by the basic safety precautions towards winning the fight against the deadly pandemic.

Below is the statement:

NDC NORTHERN REGION CHAPTER OF PROFORUM COMMENDS HIS EXCELLENCY JOHN DRAMANI MAHAMA FOR EXHIBITING STERLING LEADERSHIP PERFORMANCE IN THE FIGHT AGAINST THE CORONA VIRUS PANDEMIC

We the Professionals Forum of the National Democratic Congress Chapter of the Northern Region express our profound appreciation and gratitude for the strategic decisions and interventions that have been so far implemented in response to the fight of the Coronavirus (COVID -19) pandemic.

We have carefully observed and assessed the interventions made by the government of Ghana, Civil Society Organisations, philanthropic businesses and individuals as a collective effort that positions Ghana on a better platform to win the battle against the deadly pandemic. Your Excellency, we have as well noticed the words of commendation and encouragement coming from your peers globally and international organizations on your unique effort in complementing government of Ghana effort in the fight against the deadly disease.

Your Excellency, your unalloyed love for mother Ghana, and the high level of generosity you have shown Ghana have not gone unnoticed. You have shone and will continuously shine as an excellent leadership gem and therefore your sterling leadership abilities during the fight of this COVID-19 pandemic have left a demonstrable level of performance that is worthy of commendation and emulation for all in leadership endeavours in Ghana and beyond. We, therefore, will wish to outline the following strategic leadership approaches from your outfit and join the citizens of Ghana and all others globally to thank you for your show of exceptional leadership during this coronavirus pandemic.

1. Your urgent establishment of the COVID-19 Technical Support Team which was commissioned on March 13, 2020, is a mark of a strategic leader who appreciates the value of experts with the right competence and experience to support the government of Ghana with technical ideas to fight the pandemic.

Drawing the membership of the Technical team from those with previous experience of managing an epidemic (EBOLA VIRUS) and other renowned health practitioners and health managers raised a lot of hope for the successful fight of the pandemic.

The timely and strategic decision from your outfit surprised many Ghanaians but that was seen by many including PROFORUM as one of the most patriotic moves to support the fight against the pandemic. This came at a time when leaders of some developed countries were seen fighting among themselves instead of fighting the pandemic.

We notice that the two reports from your Technical Committee presented to the government of Ghana have been very useful to them in their implementation programs.

2. The strategic distribution of PPEs by your outfit to treatment centres in a number of hospitals across Ghana is worthy of praise. You took this step when some countries in Europe run out of basic logistics and consumables for the management of the pandemic.

The provision of the PPEs and other health management logistics was timely especially at the time when so many treatment centres did not have adequate PPEs and other consumables.

You made a vital medical delivery to the Upper West Region when the region was exposed to CSM and the COVID-19 simultaneously. Your interventions have been a great source of relief for the gallant health workers who man the treatment centres across Ghana and this has partly contributed to saving precious lives of Ghanaians and protected the health workers at the various treatment facilities.

3. Another noteworthy effort you made to fight the pandemic is the distribution of foodstuff to the vulnerable during the lockdown period.

You have urged all in the NDC party structure across the country to provide food support to all the vulnerable across the country. Several homes and hospitals across Ghana received food aid through your mobilization.

You have exemplarily led food distribution to 20,000 households in the lockdown area. Sir, the dynamic approach adopted by your team exuded transparency and fairness in the distribution of the food stuff and the team also collaborated meaningfully in with the traditional authorities and other community structures in the distribution of the food relief.

4. Your Advocacy for the welfare of the citizens of Ghana is commendable. Your comments and statement on the management of the COVID-19 has been consistently monitored and your firm stance that the Covid-19 fight should be approached in a non-partisan manner is highly commendable.

We have noticed that your advocacy and advice to the government informed by the NDC's COVID-19 Technical Team reports has led to the governments consideration of a number of interventions; prominent among them include: the various relief packages for the frontline health workers as government provides concessionary reliefs in income taxes and utility bills. The education in your briefings and the admonishing for all to observe the Ghana Health Services protocols on the COVID-19 has given hope to many that we can overcome the pandemic.

Your Excellency, your legacy in the massive investment in health infrastructure and in other areas of the economy (e.g. water and power) when you were President of the Republic has proved very useful in the fight against the pandemic.

The training of the various health personnel as in Medical doctors, nurses, midwives and other allied health practitioners had strengthened Ghana's healthcare system, have supported immensely in the fight of the pandemic. The fight of the Covid-19 pandemic is not over yet but we are sure that with your continuous complementary support of the government and citizens as well as divine intervention through prayer, Ghana will overcome the pandemic.

Your humble and visionary leadership inspires many and we urge you to remain generous in word and action to help Ghana overcome the pandemic. We wish you God's blessings, protection, guidance and support as we journey to VICTORY 2020.

Signed:

Dr. Yakubu Alhassan

NR President - Proforum