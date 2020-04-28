Coronavirus has drawn a lot of people to God- Dr. Kingsley Adjei

A Senior Lecturer of the University of Cape Coast Dr. Kingsley Adjei has said the coronavirus pandemic has drawn a lot of people closer to God. He said even those whose relationship with God wasn't the best have improved upon their relationship with God through prayer and worship even though, there is no opportunity to attend church.

He said that COVID-19 has drawn the attention of many to the end of the world. He added that "some members of the religious community believe that if God does not destroy the world at this time then, He should resurrect and apologise to the people of Sodom and Gommorrah for destroying them for their sexual perversity". This means some people feel that what happened during that era is happening now and possibly worse.

Referring to Isaiah 58, Dr. Adjei said, these are one of the times where those who have should assist those who don't have. "If you have food and there is an old lady or man in your neighbourhood who doesn't have, please give him or her some portion of your food. Don't cook good food and eat and go and buy food and gift it to someone. That isn't Godly".

The sociologist said this in a telephone interview on Central Morning Show hosted by Benjamin Tetteh Nartey on GBC Radio Central today 28th April, 2020.

Responding to whether the lifting of the partial Lockdown was in the right direction, Dr. Adjei said, he expected the partial Lockdown in Greater Kumasi and Greater Accra to be extended. He recounted his personal experience where a man pleaded with him to allow him jump a queue at a bank because "he was fleeing Lockdown in Accra and needed some money to continue to Takoradi". He added "such behaviours of Ghanaians has contributed to the spread of the virus to other regions".

Dr. Adjei continued that, the government through the health services has done their best regarding the measures put in place but was quick to add that "because of fear of a possible Lockdown, propel are still fleeing from Accra and Kumasi to other places which might continue the spread". He admonished Ghanaians to strictly abide by all the protocols and observe the physical distancing, washing of hands with soap and running water and the application of sanitizers as regularly as possible to protect ourselves from coronavirus.

When asked whether Ghanaians have learnt any lesson going forward, he said, Ghanaians normally behaved like an animal that has been caught by a trap, it behaves differently when in the trap and when extricated from the trap, it also behaves differently. "Can you imagine that people have started jubilating thinking that coronavirus was over. Indeed some people even attended beaches and others gatherings irrespective of the coronavirus threat".

The sociology lecturer further said this should serve as a wake up call to all politicians to know that "we need to expand our health infrastructure and possibly have testing centres in every region of our country". We should not have waited for coronavirus to alert us of the lapses in our health infrastructure but with the advent of codvid-19, we are thinking along that line which is very good.

"All those who didn't like working on line have been compelled to learn". Teaching students face-to-face is very good but in the current situation, lecturers and teachers are compelled to teach online. The practical difficulty is that some areas don't have internet facilities especially the rural areas of Ghana and this must awaken the government to improve upon and expand internet accessibility to all".

He further advised parents to buy computers for their children if they don't have so they can also benefit from the online teaching that is ongoing. All these are positive lessons that coronavirus has come in its wake.

In concluding the discussion, Dr. Adjei advised that since we're burying the dead in Covid-19 era with limited numbers, we should take lessons from that and stop lavish funerals which in his view doesn't help us as a people. "We spend too much on funerals and such monies could be directed in helping the poor and needy within our family. When people are sick, we don't normally care much but when they die, we shall find money at all cost to organise lavish funerals which doesn't augur well for us" he added.

"Coronavirus is real and we must all to whatever it takes to stay safe and alive".