Kumasi: PZ Traders Undergo Covid-19 Test

Traders at PZ, a popular trading place in the centre of Kumasi, have been ordered for a mandatory testing for Covid-19.

This follows a strict instruction from the Kumasi Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi, to get all the traders tested immediately for the deadly virus.

The Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) toured Adum, the city centre, to check if residents were behaving well by following social distancing and health safety protocols.

To his chagrin, Mr Antwi realized that the traders were not adhering to the social distancing protocols to help stop the spread of the deadly virus.

Incensed about the behaviour of the traders on Thursday afternoon, the Kumasi Mayor instantly ordered for the closure of the PZ market.

He then ordered for mandatory testing of all the traders at PZ in order to be sure none of them was infected by the dangerous virus.

Mr. Antwi disclosed that about 300 traders availed themselves for testing at the Kumasi Children's Hospital during the first two days after his order.

The Kumasi Mayor stated that the results of the tests were not in yet, adding that all other traders in the PZ area would be mandatorily tested for the virus.

Mr Antwi also took the opportunity to admonish residents of Kumasi to always wear face masks for protection whenever they stepped out of their homes.

---Daily Guide