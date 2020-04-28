Compulsory Face Mask Wearing Commences In Tema

The compulsory wearing of face masks as a preventive mechanism against the spread of Coronavirus in the Tema Metropolis has commenced.

The intended enforcement dubbed, “Operation wear your nose mask in the harbour city”, is being done under the Public Health Law Act 851, Section 14.

It is being enforced by the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) in collaboration with the security agencies in line with advice from President Akufo-Addo encouraging the public to wear nose masks.

Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La, Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Tema, made this known when Sentuo Steel Limited presented to the Assembly 10,000 disposable nose masks.

According to him, in order to ensure that people had no excuse not to wear their nose masks, the assembly had procured over 20,000 branded washable nose masks to be distributed to the vulnerable in the area.

“Wearing of nose mask is going to be mandatory and we are going to enforce it, but we know that there are a lot of vulnerable people who cannot afford, so as an assembly, we have taken it upon ourselves to go round and distribute it for free so that when we are enforcing no one can say they can't buy it, that is why they don't use it,” the MCE said.

The MCE warned that the enforcement would commence during the sharing of the nose masks as non-compliant residents would be dealt with according to the law.

He commended Sentuo Steel for responding to their plea, appealing for more support from the public to kick Covid-19 out of Ghana.

For his part, Emmanuel Ayensu, Consultant for Sentuo Group was optimistic that the public would wear the masks to curtail the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

---Daily Guide