Garu: 87-Year-Old Windstorm Victim, Others Appeal For Support

Ndekudugu Aguuri, an 87-years-widow and a resident of Pialugo community in the Garu District of the Upper East Region on 25th April, 2020 had her only room ripped off by rainstorm rendering her and others homeless.

The storm blew off the roofs of over 150 houses, uprooted 400 trees and destroyed 40 electric poles affecting power supply to the area.

Madam Ndekudugu Aguuri who is also visually impaired said, she had no place to lay her head after the incident. "Look, everything of mine including my room was taken off by wind leaving me helpless. I have nothing to eat, no place to sleep, and above all no money to replace the roof,'' She lamented.

Mr. Adakudugu Ayoobi, one of the victims, said the storm destroyed both his and his brother's houses leaving them stranded.

Another victim, Mrs. Matilda Mbood, a 35-year-old woman, said the disaster, which happened within one week of her child birth, created too much grief for her and her family.

Madam Aguuri, another victim appealed to government, District Assembly, NGOs, philanthropists and public-spirited individuals to come to their aid.