Covid-19: Atiwa East Assembly Sets Up Two Isolation Centres

Mr Kwabena Panin Nkansah, the Atiwa East District Chief Executive said the centres created were to provide a safe area for coronavirus cases and help reduce the spread of the COVID-19 in the district.

He said the Assembly had carried out some activities in the district to help create awareness about the disease at the market centres, lorry parks, health centres and other public places.

Some of the interventions to help prevent the spread of the virus, he said were the distribution of personal protective items to the communities and the fumigation of all public places across the district.

The DCE said the Assembly was enforcing the directives on social distance put in place by the government and said the Assembly is working in partnership with the District Police Service and the District Security Committee to ensure safety in the district.

He said the Assembly had acquired about 15 infrared thermometers that have been distributed to health centres in the district.

Mr Nkansah called on the public to adopt handwashing to avoid contracting the coronavirus.

