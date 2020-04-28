CPP Not Fundraising For COVID-19

The Convention Peoples Party (CPP) has warned the public to be careful and not to fall prey to the schemes of the fraudulent individuals.

A statement signed by Mr James Kwabena Bomfeh Jnr, the Acting General Secretary of the Party and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Monday said the attention of the National Secretariat of CPP was drawn to a purported fundraiser by the Party to assist some vulnerable persons contingent on the relief fund set up by the Government of the Republic of Ghana.

The statement said the Leadership of the Party 'wishes to state unequivocally that the Party has nothing to do with it and the persons or persons behind it are using the name of the Party to perpetrate a fraud on innocent members of the Party and other individuals worldwide.

“We wish to draw the attention of the National Security and Intelligence Agencies to this devious act of seeking to soil not just the name of the CPP, but Ghana as a whole,” it said adding that the Uniform Resource Locator (URL) for the nefarious scheme is http://fundme.africa/campaign/19/cpp-for-covid.

“We shall help the law enforcement agencies to locate, apprehend, and prosecute those behind this act of thievery. The CPP vehemently condemns this disgraceful act.”

The statement said as a Party concerned with building a nation on values and principles of honesty, sincerity, truthfulness, we found it strange that any person or persons would want to draw our hard-earned image into the mud exploiting the vulnerability of the already suffering Ghanaian.

At this crucial time, where Ghana is in search of true honest leaders to steer the affairs of the nation, no true CPP person could be found hiding behind such a worldwide pandemic to unleash fraud at such a cunning scale and degree.

The Party is instituting internal investigations alongside and any member(s) found to be associated with the scheme shall be dealt with according to the laid down procedures of the Party including; where necessary, handing them over the State for laws to take effect” it added.

The statement said the CPP is an exemplary Party that would not condone or shield any member who knowingly flouts its Constitution or the National Constitution.

---GNA