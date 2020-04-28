ModernGhanalogo

28.04.2020 General News

LPG Wishes Muslims A Successful Ramadan

By News Desk
A statement issued by Mr John Amekah, National Chairman of the Party, on Monday, said: "Our hearts are glad that our Muslim Community are here once again to seek God's face, to pour down blessings onto our land, which will lead to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In view of this, the Party asks Allah to strengthen both the weak and the strong, the poor and the rich for a successful accomplishment of Ramadan," it said.

It said the nation was in trying times as the coronavirus ravaged across the nation and cannot have the usual congregational prayers and breaking of fast together, but expressed the assurance that the aims and objectives of the fast would be accomplished.

The statement urged all Muslims to stay calm and adhere strictly to the President's directives on personal safety and social distancing towards ending COVID-19.

"We salute the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, and all other Muslim clerics across the country and the Muslims community well.

"May the grace and mercy of Allah be seen as we embark on the fast and prayers, and we believe that your prayers shall be heard and our land will be healed".

---GNA

