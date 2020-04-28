Mass Burial Held For 33 Unclaimed Bodies In Sunyani

Workers of the Sunyani Municipal Assembly and health officials were sighted wearing protective gear while they buried the unidentified bodies in a mass grave at the Sunyani public cemetery.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) investigations showed the bodies, including three children, had been kept at the hospital's mortuary for long periods, some as long as five years.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Sunyani East Municipal Chief Executive said the Assembly in collaboration with authorities at the Regional Hospital and the Sunyani Municipal Security Council organised the mass burial.

Bystanders could not hide their tears, as the solemn ceremony observed Christian, Muslim, and Traditional prayers for the dead.

The Ghanaian culture revered burial and funeral rites as families, relations, and friends used the occasion to pay their respect to the departed souls.

Most often, bodies of the deceased are dressed, and laid in state for public view, while mourners from walks of life commiserate with relations.

But, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo directed the suspension of large gatherings, as the nation's confirmed cases of the COVID-19 surged.

According to the President's directive, no funeral ceremony should exceed more than 25 people, a situation which had discouraged many families to bury their dead relatives.

Mad. Owusu-Banahene indicated the Regional Hospital's mortuary was choked because families had failed to collect and bury their deceased relations because of the government's restrictions, hence the need for the mass burial.

---GNA