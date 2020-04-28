Arocha Ghana Supports COVID-19 Fight In Savannah Region

An environmental NGO, Arocha Ghana has donated relief items to help the fight against Covid-19 in the West and North Gonja Assemblies of the Savannah region.

The handing over of the items was done at the Northern Sector office of the NGO in Damongo, the Savannah Regional capital.

The items include Veronica Buckets, Alcohol-based hand sanitizers, and Antiseptics Soaps.

Mr. Godwin Dzekoto, the Northern sector Project Manager of Arocha Ghana says his outfit is all out to help the government and the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to end the spread of the covid-19 pandemic.

He indicated that the pandemic which is a global challenge and has impacted communities and their livelihoods and the vulnerable are even more at risk during this time.

According to him, Communities within the landscape are in remote areas and do not have access to daily information from radios and social media.

"We are making these items available to them and also support to enhance their knowledge in the fight against covid-19," Mr. Dzekoto said.

He also reiterated the fact that, Arocha Ghana has provided some logistical support to the Municipal Covid-19 Response Team through the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) to sensitize communities within the Municipality on the pandemic.

Beneficiaries of the items are Mognori, Murugu, Achubunyor, Bonyato, and Solepe communities in the West Gonja Municipal and Bawena; Yazori, Kpulumbo, Gurubagu, and Wawato in the North Gonja District.

Other beneficiaries are the Municipal and Regional Police Command, CHPS compounds within the beneficiary communities as well as Attributo, Hangaline, and Mole CHPS compounds.

Speaking to Abdulai Nuhu Zulka of PADFM NEWS, the Assemblymember for Bawena electoral area, Hon. Yahaya Yahuza expressed gratitude to Arocha Ghana and its Partners for the kind gesture.

He called on other NGOs, CSOs, institutions and individual philanthropists to emulate the great gesture of Arocha Ghana by reaching out to these communities to help fight the spread of the covid-19.

Also present at the short handing over the meeting was Assembly Member for Achubunyor Electoral Area, Hon. Kipo Yakubu and Assembly Member for Kumbo Electoral Area, Hon. Mohammed Yakubu.

Others include representatives from the Ghana Health Service and the Ghana Police Services in the West Gonja Municipal Assembly.