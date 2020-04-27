Education Ministry, GES Commended For Introducing E-Learning

Listen to article

The Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service (GES) have been applauded for the introduction of e-learning platforms for students amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

Mrs. Theodosia Jackson, a renowned educationist and Principal of Jackson College of believes the two bodies deserve commendation for adopting e-learning to reach out to the thousands of students currently staying home as part of measures to contain the coronavirus.

She said embracing such innovations in the education sector is the way to go as a country to make education accessible to all.

The Ministry, she said, must continue to explore how to leverage technology to bring education to the doorsteps of students even in the absence of national crises like COVID-19.

“Distance learning is currently the fastest growing form of international education. Though it was once considered a special form of education using non-traditional delivery system, it is now becoming an important concept and alternative in mainstream education”, she stated.

It is in view of this, according to her, that the Jackson College of Education has been championing distance education as the premier private college of education in Ghana.

“Jackson College has been training teachers for diploma in basic education through distance learning for over ten years, thereby perfecting the art of distance learning science”, Mrs. Jackson noted.

She disclosed that the college has successfully graduated over 11,000 who are serving the country in most of the deprived communities, contributing immensely to the socio-economic growth of the country.

“The mode of distance learning by Jackson College of Education provides students with meticulously written modules, study materials, an online portal, a dedicated tutor, student forums, learning events and online video conferencing platforms”, she threw more light on the operations of the college.

Mrs. Jackson further explained that “ the careful modulation of all the necessary requirements and the constant support from tutors, supervisors, coordinators and management culminates in a trusted learning system where the students are able to learn by themselves, whenever they want and also wherever they choose”.

The result, she noted, had been tremendous at empowering the students who may be in employment or have a family commitment that may not allow them to pursue a regular college education.

She encouraged the education ministry to consider the possibility of incorporating distance learning in the mainstream education, indicating that it would guarantee flexibility, comfort, flexible payment of fees and self-discipline.