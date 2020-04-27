Covid-19: Chief Of Nyametease Distributes Preventive Items In Divisional Area

Some 28 communities under the Nyametease Divisional Area in the Prestea Huni –Valley Municipality, have on Thursday, April 23, 2020 received some preventive items to help them stay safe from contracting Covid19.

The items which valued at Ghc25,000 included 140 veronica buckets, 140 washing bowls, 140 waste bins, 140 packs of tissue papers, 140 packs of hand sanitizers and 140 boxes of locally manufactured nose masks.

Presenting the items at his palace to some chiefs, the Divisional Chief of Nyametease Nana Kwesi Appiah I, called on his peers to support the fight against the virus since government cannot do it all alone.

He said everyone must support the fight because “the President is doing a good job in the fight against the disease which obviously cannot be done alone. I am therefore presenting these preventive items to my people to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.”

Nana Kwesi Appiah stated that Ghana can only contain the deadly virus only if its people go by the safety protocols.

“We have to adhere strictly to the precautionary measures. I believe this will help us stay safe when we do that”. Nana stated.

Receiving the items on behalf of the other Chiefs, the Chief of Huni Ano Nana Adomako Boateng said, he was happy about the kind gesture. “This shows leadership in our area and wish many will do same”.

Nana Adomako Boateng promised to use the items for its intended purpose.

On behalf of the communities, the Assembly Member for Nyametease Electoral Area Amidu Issah thanked the Divisional Chief and advised residents to adhere to the basic preventive measures.