Covid-19: Woman, 27, Survives After Giving Birth On Ventilator

A 27-year-old woman has recovered from the novel coronavirus in the US after giving birth while on ventilator.

the survivor, Megan Sites, was put on ventilator and sedated after coronavirus case became severe.

Doctors in Ohio are said to have performed a cesarean section after her lung collapsed.

The COVID-19 survivor gave birth to her son Jameson while attached to a ventilator, according to reports.

Megan Sites was seven months pregnant when she was rushed to Joint Township’s emergency department on April 1.

The 27-year-old Ohio woman had difficulty breathing and couldn't lay flat

