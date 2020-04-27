COVID-19: Children’s Parliament Calls On Parents To Protect Children

Listen to article

The Upper West Regional Children's Parliament has called on parents to protect and safeguard their children from the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease by ensuring that they stayed at home.

It urged the parents to encourage their children to observe the appropriate COVID-19 precautionary measures to help control its spread.

Madam Zakia Ibrahim, the Speaker of the Children's Parliament, made the call in a statement on the Covid-19 pandemic in Wa.

"I wish to admonish all our parents to ensure the safety of all children. Assist and insist your child is protected against corona virus. The first and foremost thing to do in fighting the virus is to stay at home. The virus has no legs and hence cannot move and spread if we do not move", she said

She also encouraged the Children to regularly wash their hand with soap under clean running water and to use hand sanitizers when necessary to help protect themselves from contracting the virus.

She said as schools had been closed down due to the COVID-19, children would like to take that opportunity to roam about which she said was dangerous to their health in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Madam Ibrahim thus prayed all parents to take interest in the welfare of their children and to encourage them to make use of the academic programmes on televisions stations and to also learn on their own while at home.

She also appealed to parents to protect their children from the Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM) which had claimed several lives in the Upper West Region.

The Pollie Kids, a Wa based youth-led group, inaugurated the Upper West Regional Children's Parliament on 7th March, 2020 to help development the intellectuals and leadership skills of the children in the region.