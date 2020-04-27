BESSTEL Foundation, Ghana-UK Mental Health Alliance Donate To Nsawam Prison

BESSTEL Foundation, an NGO focused on mental health, and the Ghana-UK Mental Health Alliance yesterday donated some health equipment to the Nsawam Prison Clinic.

The items including a gun thermometer, Veronica buckets, liquid soap, washing basins, tissue rolls, nose masks and gloves were intended to boost the clinic's logistical capacity in fighting the COVID19 pandemic.

Presenting the items to the clinic, Country Coordinator of BESSTEL Foundation, Mr George Bessa Simons stated that his organisation and Ghana-UK Mental Health Alliance remains committed to supporting the clinic and that he was hopeful the items shall be used to make their work more efficient.

"BESSTEL Foundation and the Ghana-UK Mental Health Alliance present these items to the Nsawam Prison Clinic with the hope that they shall help you prevent COVID19 and stay safe during this dangerous time. Both organisations remains committed to the welfare of your clinic and we look forward to doing more to make your clinic more capable of serving the community here."

Receiving the items on behalf of the clinic, Public Relations Officer for Nsawam Prisons, DSP Adama Latif Abdul thanked the donors for the kind gesture and promised that the equipment shall be put to good use to ensure the safety of everyone at the prison.

"On behalf of the Director General of Prisons and on behalf of the Regional Commander of the Eastern Region, we accept this kind gesture. And we promise you that whatever purpose these things are meant to serve will be made to serve the exact purpose,” DSP Latif stated.

Prisons are one of the high-risk venues for the spread of COVID19. Due to the confinement of the inmates, social distancing protocols are impossible to implement. Their risk is further increased by the overcrowding in the facility. The facility which was intended to accommodate 800 inmates now houses over 3500 persons. The close proximity to one another implies an incidence of in the facility could cause a rapid outbreak of the dreaded coronavirus infection.

DSP Abdul Latif was therefore particularly grateful for the donation of the gun thermometer which he said was a desperate need for the prison clinic to enable them detect symptoms of infected persons.

"I must say the infrared thermometer is a desperate need of the Service at this very point in time. Because as we have not recorded any incident yet, we hope that we will not and we can only ensure that we don't record any incidents if we have gadgets like to screen officers and visitors who come into contact with this facility," he said.

BESSTEL is a mental health advocacy organisation founded by Stella Agyeman, a Ghanaian mental health nurse based in the United Kingdom. The Ghana-UK Mental Health Alliance was founded by Peter Hasler, a British mental health consultant and Life Patron of BESSTEL Foundation. Both organisations are partners of the Ghana Mental Health Authority and South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust in United Kingdom.