CSM: Three More Die In Upper West Region

Three more persons have died from meningitis in the Upper West region.

This brings the total number of deaths in the region this year to 43.

The three were among some 15 new cases of the endemic recorded in the region, increasing the total number of infected persons from 258 to 273.

The outgoing Upper West Regional Director of Health Service, Dr. Osei Kuffuor Afreh, disclosed this in Wa today when he was briefing the Deputy Minister of Health, Bernard Okoe Boye and some officials from the Ministry of Health who are on a two-day working visit to the region.

“We currently have 273 suspected cases of meningitis in the region. 62 results received so far are confirmed to be meningitis,” he said.

The outgoing director also disclosed that about 226 infected persons have been treated and discharged.

Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye who is the Member of Parliament for the Ledzokuku constituency and his team are in the region to access the meningitis situation and to interact with key stakeholders on how to bring the disease under control.

He bemoaned the rising incidence of meningitis in the region but said government is very much concerned and will work assiduously to control it.

“Government is very much concerned about what is happening. The hon. minister of health asked me to come and do a close review of the situation and to monitor the success or otherwise of the interventions so far,” he added.

The lawmaker thanked health workers in the Upper West region “for managing the two strains; COVID 19 and meningitis”.

