Tema Police Looking For Residents Who Scrambled, Pocketed Armed Robbers Spilled Cash

The Tema Regional Police Command is asking the public to assist with information that could lead to the arrest of persons said to have pocketed spilled cash by robbers in Tema.

The police have already charged seven persons with stealing in connection with the robbery incident that occurred in the metropolis Thursday afternoon.

The seven were alleged to be among persons picked up in a swoop conducted by the police last Friday after a two-man armed robbery gang spilled the booty in their bid to escape from the pursuing police.

A statement by the police issued Sunday said the seven suspects were arrested for taking part in the scramble for bank notes and that three of the suspects, namely Richard Attoh alias Amartey, 30, Qaadir Bancey, 31 and Awudu Mohammed alias Vuga, 36 admitted in their caution statement that they took part in the scramble and pocketed a total of GH¢2,500.00 from the crime scene.

The other four suspects are Sulemana Bancey, 62, Kwesi Hanson Smith, 66, Kabul Akuaku, 53 and David Nartey Daniels, 30.

Recall

The Police in Tema on Thursday, April 23, 2020 responded to a robbery incident during which they shot and killed two suspected armed robbers who attempted to bolt with Gh¢123,345.00 in two polythene bags, belonging to two businessmen, a Ghanaian and a Lebanese who sell frozen fish at the Tema Fishing Harbour.

The two had made a withdrawal from the Community One branch of Zenith Bank near the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) but were reportedly trailed by the two gunmen on a motorbike.

In the course of a shootout and the resultant melee, one of the robbers allegedly spilled the booty on the street leading to onlookers scrambling for the money.

According to the police only GH¢2,500 was retrieved from the incident and want members of the public who witnessed the incident to provide information leading to the arrest and retrieval of all the money robbed from the victims.

