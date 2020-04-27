Sanitation Ministry Donates To National Chief Imam

The Ministry of sanitation and water resources on Friday, April 24 donated items to the National Chief Imm, Sheik Dr. Nuhu Osmanu Sharubutu at his residence.

The items presented included fifty packs of G Water products, four boxes of carbolic soap and 100 loaves of bread

The items was meant for the beginning of the Ramadan Season and also in recognition of the celebration of the 101 Birthday Anniversary of the National Chief Imam.

The donation was made on behalf of the sector minister Hon Cecilia Abena Dapaah by a Director at the Ministry Mr. Joseph Obeng Poku and some officials from the Ministry.

Mr. Obeng Poku said the presentation of the items was to wish the National Chief Imam and all Muslims a happy Ramadan Season and good health for the National Chief Imam on the occasion of his 101 birthday Anniversary

The Protocol Officer at the Office of the National Chief Imam Alhaji Latif received the items on behalf of the National Chief Imam

He thanked the sector Minister Hon Cecilia Abena Dapaah for the kind donation which he described as coming at the appropriate time.

He wished the Minister good health and also prayed for God's guidance for her while promising that the donated items will be put to good use.