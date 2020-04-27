ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Ventilators Across Selected African Countries...
27.04.2020

Covid-19: Liberia’s Justice Minister Tests Positive

By News Desk
Frank Musah Dean
Reports reaching this portal suggest that Liberia’s Justice Minister, Frank Musah Dean, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Sources in Monrovia, the capital of Liberia, say Mr. Dean tested positive yesterday.

He is reportedly being treated at Liberia’s 14 Military Hospital.

Mr. Dean’s test was said to have been conducted by National Public Health Institute (NPHIL).

---Daily Guide

