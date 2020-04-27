Covid-19: Liberia’s Justice Minister Tests Positive By News Desk LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic Reports reaching this portal suggest that Liberia’s Justice Minister, Frank Musah Dean, has tested positive for coronavirus. Sources in Monrovia, the capital of Liberia, say Mr. Dean tested positive yesterday. He is reportedly being treated at Liberia’s 14 Military Hospital. Mr. Dean’s test was said to have been conducted by National Public Health Institute (NPHIL). ---Daily Guide CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus pandemicLiberia
Covid-19: Liberia’s Justice Minister Tests Positive
Reports reaching this portal suggest that Liberia’s Justice Minister, Frank Musah Dean, has tested positive for coronavirus.
Sources in Monrovia, the capital of Liberia, say Mr. Dean tested positive yesterday.
He is reportedly being treated at Liberia’s 14 Military Hospital.
Mr. Dean’s test was said to have been conducted by National Public Health Institute (NPHIL).
---Daily Guide