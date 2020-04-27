ModernGhanalogo

27.04.2020 General News

Covid-19: Three Media Houses Receive Flayers, Posters For Public Education

By News Desk
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
These media houses were Homebase TV, TV3, and the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).

Ms Shalomina Awuku-Bekoe, the Greater Accra Regional Information Officer, said the move was to empower the organisations with information on the COVID-19 to enable them to educate their clients.

She took the staff of the media houses through the symptoms of the virus, precautionary measures and management protocols and urged them to adhere to them to avoid contracting the disease.

“Everyone has a part to play in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic as government alone cannot win the war if we sit back uncooperative,” she said.

Ms Awuku-Bekoe said the Regional Directorate had deployed information vans with trained commentators to carry out education on the disease.

She urged the media to display the posters and flyers at vantage points for their clients and other potential beneficiaries to read and that the Office would continue to distribute more to enhance sensitisation.

---GNA

