Covid-19: Over 206,000 People Dead Globally
An estimated 206,553 persons have so far died worldwide due to coronavirus pandemic.
This is according to the Johns Hopkins University.
The University says about 2,971,831 persons have been infected so.
In the US, over 54 deaths related to coronavirus have been reported, according to the University.
The US casualties represent over a quarter of global deaths.