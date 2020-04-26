Covid-19: 100,622 Tested So Far – Akufo-Addo By News Desk LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic Ghana has so far tested about 100,622 people for the novel coronavirus. President Akufo Addo made this in his 8th address to the nation tonight Sunday April, 26. He said six persons are critically sick. ---Daily Guide CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus in GhanalockdownAkufo-Addo
Covid-19: 100,622 Tested So Far – Akufo-Addo
Ghana has so far tested about 100,622 people for the novel coronavirus.
President Akufo Addo made this in his 8th address to the nation tonight Sunday April, 26.
He said six persons are critically sick.
---Daily Guide
40 minutes ago
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
40 minutes ago
40 minutes ago
More