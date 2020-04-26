ModernGhanalogo

26.04.2020

We’re Still Very In Uncharted Territories – Akufo-Addo

News Desk
President Nana Akufo- Addo
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
President Akufo-Addo has indicated that Ghana remains in uncharted territory in its fight against the novel coronavirus.

“We are still very much in uncharted territory,” he noted.

The President indicated that his Government's efforts to defeat the virus will remain constant.

The truth is that this will be a long war, he said about the Covid-19 fight in Ghana.

---Daily Guide

