We’re Still Very In Uncharted Territories – Akufo-Addo By News Desk LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic President Akufo-Addo has indicated that Ghana remains in uncharted territory in its fight against the novel coronavirus. “We are still very much in uncharted territory,” he noted. The President indicated that his Government's efforts to defeat the virus will remain constant. The truth is that this will be a long war, he said about the Covid-19 fight in Ghana. ---Daily Guide CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus in GhanalockdownAkufo-Addo
We’re Still Very In Uncharted Territories – Akufo-Addo
President Akufo-Addo has indicated that Ghana remains in uncharted territory in its fight against the novel coronavirus.
“We are still very much in uncharted territory,” he noted.
The President indicated that his Government's efforts to defeat the virus will remain constant.
The truth is that this will be a long war, he said about the Covid-19 fight in Ghana.
---Daily Guide