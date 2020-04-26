ModernGhanalogo

26.04.2020 Headlines

Covid-19 Is The Common Enemy We Must All Fight – Akufo-Addo

By News Desk
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
President Akufo-Addo has reiterated that the novel coronavirus is the common enemy that all Ghanaians must fight and not one another.

He says the focus must be fighting the virus which for him is the threat to the nation.

He stated that his focus now is how to take Ghana out of the pandemic indicating that the days ahead would used to outline how to relax the restrictions.

The President appealed to Ghanaians to be each other's keeper in these times.

He expressed the belief that Ghana will come out of the pandemic even stronger and greater.

---Daily Guide

